Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.82. The company had a trading volume of 437,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,029. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.54 and a 200 day moving average of $87.70.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

