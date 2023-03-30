Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $863,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,506 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Adobe by 3,550.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 0.2 %

Adobe stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $379.95. 719,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,323. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.75 and its 200 day moving average is $333.63. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49. The company has a market capitalization of $174.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

About Adobe



Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

