Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Invests $667,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 20,933 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $63.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,057. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.01. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $76.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

