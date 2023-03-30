Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases 2,256 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRNGet Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises 0.8% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.74. The stock had a trading volume of 271,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,418. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.67. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Avian Securities lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $286,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,917. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $286,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,917. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $1,122,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,967,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $12,607,900. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

