Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 746 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. owned 0.06% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,667,000 after acquiring an additional 86,298 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 100,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 24,961 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 75,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PKW stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,070. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.19. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $73.80 and a 52 week high of $94.36. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

