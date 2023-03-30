Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up about 0.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 192,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSGX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.57. 182,211 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.31.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

