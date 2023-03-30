Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) to Outperform

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $572.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $523.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $456.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $476.22 and its 200 day moving average is $490.16. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

