Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $120.90

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.90 ($1.49) and traded as high as GBX 123.10 ($1.51). Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at GBX 120.90 ($1.49), with a volume of 11,987,617 shares traded.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 120.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.90. The company has a market cap of £14.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.37.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

