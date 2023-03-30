Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RBY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.94.

Rubellite Energy Stock Up 5.1 %

Rubellite Energy stock opened at C$2.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$124.46 million and a PE ratio of 4.73. Rubellite Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.58 and a 12-month high of C$5.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

