Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CEO Sells $252,502.02 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 83,334 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $252,502.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,285,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925,322.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
RSI traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 508,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,548. The company has a market cap of $687.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.77. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87.
Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $165.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 8.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 2.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 13.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
