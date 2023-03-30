S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Given New GBX 280 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 284 ($3.49) to GBX 280 ($3.44) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCPPF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.11. 574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,687. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

