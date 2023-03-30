SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €13.00 by Warburg Research

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €13.00 ($13.98) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €19.60 ($21.08) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.05) target price on SAF-Holland in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

SFQ traded up €0.09 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €10.71 ($11.52). The company had a trading volume of 60,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,316. SAF-Holland has a twelve month low of €5.98 ($6.43) and a twelve month high of €12.52 ($13.46). The company has a market capitalization of $486.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.19.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

