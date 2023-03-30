Safe 24 Hour Volume Reaches $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.42 or 0.00040632 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $238.01 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00150784 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00072105 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00039765 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000198 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000630 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

