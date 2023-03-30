SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI) Stock Price Down 4.1%

SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 4,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 26,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

SAI.TECH Global Stock Up 8.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50.

Get SAI.TECH Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of SAI.TECH Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SAI.TECH Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of SAI.TECH Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAI.TECH Global Company Profile

SAI.TECH Global Corporation operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAI.TECH Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAI.TECH Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.