Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1,864.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,154 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $38,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 49,791 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 19,839 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,093,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,093,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,259 shares of company stock valued at $9,087,270 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $197.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,130,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $197.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 936.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.75. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

