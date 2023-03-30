SALT 24 Hour Volume Hits $22,268.68 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $22,268.68 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00029183 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017905 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00201246 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,164.08 or 0.99992396 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03460236 USD and is down -11.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $17,228.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

