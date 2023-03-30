SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF) Short Interest Update

SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,181,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 1,395,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SanBio Stock Performance

SNBIF remained flat at C$5.50 during midday trading on Thursday. SanBio has a 52-week low of C$5.50 and a 52-week high of C$5.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.61.

About SanBio

SanBio Company Limited develops, produces, and sells regenerative cell medicines for the central nervous system. The company develops SB623 that has completed a phase 2 clinical trial to treat traumatic brain injury in the United States and Japan. Its research pipeline products also comprise SB623 for ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes, age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigments, spinal cord injury, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and others; SB618 for peripheral nerve damage; SB308 for muscular dystrophy disease; MSC1 for cancer; and MSC2 for inflammatory disease and optic neuritis.

