Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Declares $0.25 — Dividend

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

Sapiens International has raised its dividend by an average of 28.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sapiens International has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sapiens International to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

NASDAQ SPNS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.29. 81,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,959. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sapiens International’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sapiens International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

