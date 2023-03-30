Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in March

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,300 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 426,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Schibsted ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SBSNF remained flat at $14.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94.
Schibsted ASA Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schibsted ASA (SBSNF)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.