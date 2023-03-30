Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in March

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,300 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 426,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SBSNF remained flat at $14.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

