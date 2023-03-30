Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,798 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

