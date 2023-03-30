Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,096 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 55,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 132,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 293,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,592 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.69. The company had a trading volume of 812,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,425. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.39. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

