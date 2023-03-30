Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.6% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 62,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 38,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 15,201 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after buying an additional 56,433 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $72.47. 598,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.71 and a 200-day moving average of $74.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

