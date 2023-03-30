Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.58

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.58 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 12.08 ($0.15). Science in Sport shares last traded at GBX 13 ($0.16), with a volume of 115,241 shares changing hands.

Science in Sport Trading Down 7.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.97 million, a PE ratio of -127.78 and a beta of 0.63.

About Science in Sport

(Get Rating)

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products, such as gels, tablets, and powders; recovery products; supplements; and vitamins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science in Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science in Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.