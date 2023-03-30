Scout Investments Inc. Has $25.69 Million Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 368,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,253 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $25,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 49.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,278,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408,017 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,229,000 after purchasing an additional 56,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after buying an additional 55,279 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,348,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,787,000 after buying an additional 64,814 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,317,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,188,000 after buying an additional 1,324,188 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.53. 418,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,809. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.36. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $102.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FND. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at $844,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

