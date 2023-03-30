Scout Investments Inc. Has $48.08 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,076 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 58,514 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.12% of Lululemon Athletica worth $48,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after acquiring an additional 379,707 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,546 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $68,785,000 after acquiring an additional 246,393 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,014,000 after acquiring an additional 205,995 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $114,501,000 after acquiring an additional 166,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.03.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $359.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,513. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.54.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.