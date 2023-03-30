Scout Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,369 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.34% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $43,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.16. 462,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,675. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. UBS Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

