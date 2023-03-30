Scout Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,673,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,224 shares during the period. Teradata comprises approximately 1.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 2.63% of Teradata worth $89,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 48.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,276.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,276.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $1,760,182 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Teradata from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

TDC traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.38. The stock had a trading volume of 142,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,337. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.93.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

