Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,551 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.15% of Molina Healthcare worth $28,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,129,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,712,000 after purchasing an additional 209,584 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.5 %

MOH traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $264.04. 85,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,865. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.36.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

