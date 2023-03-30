Scout Investments Inc. Sells 21,962 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,962 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises about 1.3% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.20% of Keysight Technologies worth $61,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.82. The stock had a trading volume of 215,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,883. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.