Scout Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,589 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.55% of IAA worth $29,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of IAA by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of IAA by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of IAA by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

NYSE IAA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.89. The company had a trading volume of 22,194,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,885. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.44.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $523.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.55 million. IAA had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

