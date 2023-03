Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.00

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 39.70 ($0.49), with a volume of 122937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.49).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 49.33.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

