Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Short Interest Update

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,310,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 7,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 886,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,117,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,411,000 after buying an additional 8,738,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $5.35. 1,064,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,355. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Seres Therapeutics

MCRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

