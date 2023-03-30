Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) were down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 191,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 998,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Sharecare Stock Down 27.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHCR. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Sharecare by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 82,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 28,122 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sharecare during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

