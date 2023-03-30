Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Trading Down 5%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTKGet Rating) was down 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 64,518 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 37,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on STTK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shattuck Labs Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $120.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Shattuck Labs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STTK. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Shattuck Labs by 2,785.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Shattuck Labs by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 22,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Shattuck Labs by 20.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

