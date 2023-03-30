Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Trading Down 5%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) was down 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 64,518 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 37,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on STTK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Shattuck Labs Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $120.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Shattuck Labs

About Shattuck Labs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STTK. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Shattuck Labs by 2,785.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Shattuck Labs by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 22,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Shattuck Labs by 20.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.