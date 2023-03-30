Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Up to $21.61

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.61, but opened at $22.39. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 309,192 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 3,575 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $70,534.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 66,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jason R. Whitaker sold 181,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $3,841,407.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 634,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,428,918.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $70,534.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,747,894 shares of company stock worth $599,705,195. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128,195 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,245,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,964,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,238 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

