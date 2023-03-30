Short Interest in Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Declines By 57.0%

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Admiral Group Stock Performance
Shares of Admiral Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,274. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMIGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,700 ($20.89) to GBX 1,650 ($20.27) in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,367.00.
About Admiral Group
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Admiral Group (AMIGY)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.