Short Interest in Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Declines By 57.0%

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Admiral Group Stock Performance

Shares of Admiral Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,274. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMIGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,700 ($20.89) to GBX 1,650 ($20.27) in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,367.00.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.