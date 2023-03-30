Short Interest in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Decreases By 17.2%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 181,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Allot Communications Price Performance

Allot Communications stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $8.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Allot Communications worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Allot Communications

Several research analysts have commented on ALLT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Allot Communications from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

