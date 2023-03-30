Short Interest in Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Decreases By 35.7%

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,600 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the February 28th total of 831,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 411.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Anaergia from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Anaergia from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank cut Anaergia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Anaergia from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANRGF traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.12. 173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,947. Anaergia has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $59.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

