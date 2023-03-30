Short Interest in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Decreases By 25.3%

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,100 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the February 28th total of 618,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut Apollo Endosurgery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Lake Street Capital cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Endosurgery

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CPMG Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 6,183,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,651,000 after buying an additional 2,219,962 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,726,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,154,000 after buying an additional 893,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,361,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 5.7% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 61,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Stock Performance

About Apollo Endosurgery

Shares of NASDAQ APEN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.93. 114,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,442. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $472.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.32.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

