Short Interest in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Rises By 34.8%

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the February 28th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ark Restaurants Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. The company has a market cap of $62.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.08. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $22.45.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKR. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. CM Management LLC raised its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 184,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and bars, fast food concepts, and catering operations. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV, and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded on January 4, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

