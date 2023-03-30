Short Interest in Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Rises By 100.0%

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aspen Pharmacare Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:APNHY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Aspen Pharmacare has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $14.26.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The Commercial Pharmaceuticals segment consists of the following business sub segments:^Sterile Focused Brands, which includes the Anaesthetics and Thrombosis portfolios; and Regional Brands, which are products that are managed on a regional basis.

