Short Interest in Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Decreases By 17.6%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Associated British Foods stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80. Associated British Foods has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $25.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASBFY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Associated British Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($17.20) to GBX 1,900 ($23.34) in a research note on Monday, February 13th. HSBC raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,875.00.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

