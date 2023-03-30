Short Interest in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Decreases By 18.6%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the February 28th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astrotech in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Astrotech Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,007. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Astrotech Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Astrotech by 14.1% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 419,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 51,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Astrotech by 173.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Astrotech during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech in the fourth quarter worth about $2,202,000.

(Get Rating)

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: Astrotech Technologies Inc, 1st Detect Corporation, AgLAB Inc, and BreathTech Corporation. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Stories

