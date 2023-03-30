Short Interest in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Drops By 24.6%

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTXGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 24,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVTX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,178. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124,769 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 327,241 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.