Short Interest in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Drops By 24.6%

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 24,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AVTX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,178. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.