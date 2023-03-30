Short Interest in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Drops By 24.6%

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 24,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVTX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,178. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124,769 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 327,241 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

