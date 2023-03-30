Short Interest in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Increases By 35.9%

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the February 28th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Biocept Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIOC remained flat at $0.35 on Thursday. 50,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. Biocept has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.43.

Get Biocept alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of Biocept worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biocept Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIOC shares. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.