Short Interest in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Drops By 41.5%

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

bleuacacia Stock Up 0.1 %

BLEU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 635,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,050. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. bleuacacia has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.23.

Institutional Trading of bleuacacia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in bleuacacia by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in bleuacacia in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in bleuacacia in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in bleuacacia by 410.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in bleuacacia in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

