Short Interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Increases By 106.0%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 106.0% from the February 28th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Castor Maritime Trading Down 2.0 %

Castor Maritime stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 206,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,488. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 million, a PE ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.93. Castor Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castor Maritime

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Castor Maritime during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Castor Maritime by 407.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.