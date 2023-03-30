Short Interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Increases By 106.0%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 106.0% from the February 28th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Castor Maritime Trading Down 2.0 %
Castor Maritime stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 206,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,488. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 million, a PE ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.93. Castor Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castor Maritime
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Castor Maritime during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Castor Maritime by 407.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.
About Castor Maritime
Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Castor Maritime (CTRM)
