Short Interest in C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Grows By 100.0%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

C&C Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CGPZF remained flat at $1.80 on Thursday. C&C Group has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

