Short Interest in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Decreases By 62.7%

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,400 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the February 28th total of 876,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 660,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,760. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.24.

Institutional Trading of Chembio Diagnostics

About Chembio Diagnostics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 457,450 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.