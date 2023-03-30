Short Interest in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Decreases By 62.7%

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,400 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the February 28th total of 876,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 660,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance
Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,760. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.24.
Institutional Trading of Chembio Diagnostics
About Chembio Diagnostics
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.