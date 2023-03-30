Short Interest in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Expands By 27.2%

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,830,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the February 28th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.61. 1,356,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,976,819. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on D. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

